This Afternoon

Hi30° Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Wintry Mix then Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Friday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Saturday

Hi32° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Slushy mess

As the weather warmed up on Wednesday afternoon, North Wenatchee Avenue turned into a slushy mess. It's that time of winter when sanding of the streets mixed with snow makes for an ugly street scene. Snow mixed with occasional rain will likely add to the slushy mess for the next few days. The National Weather Service is forecasting a mix of snow and rain Friday through Sunday for the Wenatchee Valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be about an inch or…

