As the weather warmed up on Wednesday afternoon, North Wenatchee Avenue turned into a slushy mess. It's that time of winter when sanding of the streets mixed with snow makes for an ugly street scene. Snow mixed with occasional rain will likely add to the slushy mess for the next few days. The National Weather Service is forecasting a mix of snow and rain Friday through Sunday for the Wenatchee Valley. Snow accumulations are expected to be about an inch or…