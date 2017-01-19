State officials propose to end Washington’s death penalty

OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson were among a group of bipartisan officials proposing the state’s death penalty be abolished during a press conference at the State Capitol on Monday.

Gov. Inslee tweeted from his website afterward that he “was proud to stand with” officials from both sides of the aisle on this issue.

Inslee imposed a moratorium in February of 2014 on executions in the state of Washington, finding that executions are “unequally applied”…