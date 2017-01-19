The Wenatchee World

Teen shoots 4, kills self at Mexico school

by David Alire GarciaReuters
MEXICO CITY — A teenage student suffering from depression shot three students and a teacher at a private school in northern Mexico on Wednesday before killing himself in what state officials called an unprecedented attack that was caught on security video.

The 15-year-old student pulled out a handgun inside a classroom at the bilingual Colegio Americano del Noreste and began shooting, the officials said, critically wounding three of his victims before turning the pistol on himself.

Hours after the shootings,…

