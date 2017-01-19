Washington State outclassed by Utah

PULLMAN — Utah forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Lorenzo Bonam combined for 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field to lead the hot-shooting Utes to an 88-47 victory Wednesday over Washington State in a Pac-12 game at Pullman.
Utah leading scorer David Collette, who averages 14.9 points a game, did not make the trip because he is undergoing concussion protocol in Salt Lake City.
Kuzma finished with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and he also had 11 rebounds. Bonam…
