Today

Hi30° Cloudy then Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo23° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

This week’s gas prices

Website Staff
Local gas prices rose a couple pennies over the past week.

Wenatchee -- $2.63

National -- $2.33

State -- $2.75

The Wenatchee price is an average of the cost of one gallon of regular gas at 12 valley gas stations, compiled weekly by The Wenatchee World. The state and national prices are also averages for regular gas and are compiled daily by AAA. 

