Wenatchee leaders heading to Mexico
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee, a city with a Latino population of 30 percent, has five sister cities in four countries, none of which are in Latin America. City officials are hoping a trip to central Mexico can change that.
Councilwoman Ruth Esparza is leading the eight-day visit to Guadalajara, Jalisco and Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. She’ll be joined by:
- Frank Kuntz, mayor of Wenatchee
- Mike Poirier, city councilman
- Steve King, community and economic development director
- Alan Walker, United Way of Chelan and…