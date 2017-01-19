The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi30° Chance Snow

Tonight

Lo27° Chance Snow

Friday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi31° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi32° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo23° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi30° Slight Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

White Trail Road near Quincy closed

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

QUINCY —  White Trail Road outside of Quincy is closed from Highway 281 to Highway 28 due to a two-vehicle collision, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Pete O’Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or twitter.com/PeterOCain

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 