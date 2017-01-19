UPDATE: Highway 2 open

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. Thursday:

Highway 2 is re-opened from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth, according to Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol.

UPDATE: 3 p.m. Thursday:

Highway 2 is closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at Leavenworth due to multiple snow slides in Tumwater Canyon. Currently there is no estimated time for reopening.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m. Thursday:

The eastbound lanes over Snoqualmie Pass should reopen by 4 p.m. today, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. At that time, crews will evaluate when the westbound lanes can reopen later this evening. I-90 has been closed been Ellensburg and North Bend since Tuesday evening due to slick and hazardous conditions from the ice storm.

State Department of Transportation crews have made progress clearing ice, snow, debris and dozens of trees that fell across the eastbound lanes. Today they’ll bring in an experienced tree faller to take down 20-30 trees on the westbound side that are impacted by heavy ice buildup, the news release said.

Crews also did avalanche control west of the summit this morning to remove unstable snow.

UPDATE: 10 a.m., Thursday:

NCW — While North Central Washington remains under a hazardous weather outlook, the National Weather Service says that the larger pulses of a storm system that’s still sending moisture into the region has passed.

The wave of stormy weather that hit Wednesday night brought between a half and one inch of snow to Wenatchee, 2 inches to Leavenworth, 5.9 inches to Plain, and 7 inches to Okanogan, said meteorologist Jeffrey Cote.

“Today should be partly cloudy, with patchy fog around the area,” he said on Thursday morning.

The chances for snow do return this afternoon and tonight, with up to an inch possible in Wenatchee, and more in outlying areas. But forecasters believe that the danger for ice storms, freezing rain and heavy snow has passed.

Travelers should still be on alert, Cote noted. “There could be some freezing fog, and still some slick roads and a little hazardous conditions, with residual ice,” he said.

The chances of snow continue on Friday and through the weekend, he said.

UPDATE: 7 a.m. Thursday:

Schools:

Wenatchee and Eastmont schools are running on time today, but there are a handful of schools in the region that will open late due to icy or snowy roads.

Schools canceled on Thursday: Ephrata, Soap Lake, Quincy.

Schools reporting a two-hour late start include: Omak, Methow Valley.

Roads:

Highway 90 from Ellensburg to North Bend remains closed while the state Department of Transportation assesses conditions. On Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, chains are required on all vehicles, except all wheel drive.

NCW — Ephrata and Waterville got half an inch of ice Tuesday night, while Leavenworth woke up Wednesday to seven inches of snow and sleet, the National Weather Service reports.

Forecasts were for more of the same, only a lighter version heading into Thursday.

“We are expecting another light round of a wintry mix (Wednesday night) — still snow, sleet, or freezing rain, or a mix of all of the above,” said meteorologist Andrew Kalin. “It will probably be finishing when people wake up, but it may be lingering into Thursday morning,” he said.

A winter weather advisory issued in Wenatchee should lift around 4 a.m. Thursday, he said Wednesday. Advisories were also issued throughout North Central Washington.

Kalin said the good news for North Central Washington is that flood warnings have been lifted. The rapid snowmelt originally forecast is no longer predicted, he said. “We’re not expecting temperatures to get quite as high in your area,” he said, but “people should remain vigilant and keep an eye on things” to ensure culverts and storm drains do not become clogged.

On Tuesday night, it was Grant County that got hit the worst with ice.

Interstate 90 was closed from Ellensburg to North Bend, and remained throughout Wednesday, said state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Summer Deerey. She said more than three dozen trees fell across the roadway. “Right now, we’re not even letting our crews within that area. It’s highly, highly unstable,” she said on Wednesday.

The agency will re-evaluate Thursday morning.

Avalanche work planned for early this morning was expected to cause traffic delays on Highway 2 over Stevens Pass. The plan called for eastbound traffic to be stopped at milepost 70 at 3 a.m. and westbound traffic at milepost 72. At 4 a.m, eastbound traffic would be stopped at milepost 58, and westbound traffic at milepost 64. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to two hours, DOT officials said in a news release.

The Washington State Patrol responded to 67 collisions in North Central Washington, and were ready for another long night, said Trooper Brian Moore.

In Chelan and Douglas counties several schools started late. By 6 p.m. Wednesday, none of the school districts in North Central Washington had announced class or schedule changes for Thursday.

Several schools were closed Wednesday in Grant County and many businesses told employees to stay home, said Kyle Foreman, spokesman for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff activated the county’s emergency operations center at 9 p.m. Tuesday, bringing public safety, law enforcement, local government and others together so they can plan during an emergency and get information to the public.

“We were having a variety of different things falling from the sky last night: rain, a very granular ice, and there was a time when these glass beads, like frozen BBs, were coming down,” Foreman said. “It was just getting slicker and slicker as the night went on.”

Foreman said numerous cars were sliding off roads, but there were no serious injuries.

While one deputy had stopped to assist a motorist, another car slid into the rear of his patrol car, he said. That driver was arrested for driving under the influence, he added.

Utilities reported no power outages.

In the Wenatchee area, both Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health opened late on Wednesday, along with community colleges and several school districts.

Emergency managers in Chelan and Okanogan counties reported no serious problems from Tuesday night’s storm.

Rich Magnussen, spokesman for the Chelan County Emergency Management, said many businesses sent employees home early and decided to open late on Wednesday, which helped a lot.

And, “For us here in Okanogan County, it’s a winter day,” said Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall. “Nothing drastic. Just take your time,” he said.

Parts of the county did receive significant ice. Magnussen said the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation called for a day of leave on Wednesday.

And although there was very little ice in the Methow Valley, Liberty Bell High School basketball players spent the night sleeping on wrestling mats at Lake Roosevelt High School, due to icy roads in the Grand Coulee area, according to a Facebook post by the Liberty Bell Boosters.

