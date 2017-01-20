The Wenatchee World

Allied Arts soirée set for last week of January

by Cheryl SchweizerColumbia Basin Herald
MOSES LAKE — Tickets are on sale for the annual Columbia Basin Allied Arts fundraising event set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the 4-H building at the Grant County Fairgrounds. “Under the Sea” is the theme for 2017.

Proceeds go to the organization’s program of live music, theater, dance, poetry and other art events, and promoting the arts in the Columbia Basin. The organization also has a separate outreach program for children, called the Green Turtle series.

The next…

