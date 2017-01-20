Bowl painting will benefit food distribution center

WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market and Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council will hold a community bowl painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the market.

Participants will paint bowls that will be fired into a finished masterpiece. All participants will be invited back to a March 11 soup dinner at Wenatchee High School.

It costs a $10 donation for a single bowl or $35 for up to 5 bowls for a family. Donations benefit the North Central Washington Food Distribution…