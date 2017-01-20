The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi36° Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Burn ban starts today in Chelan and Douglas counties

by Christine Pratt
Outdoors, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces will begin at 4 p.m. today (Jan. 20) in Chelan and Douglas counties due to poor air quality.

 The ban will be in effect at least until noon Monday, when conditions will be reassessed, officials from the state Department of Ecology said in a news release.

Air quality is expected to worsen as winds die down over the weekend, causing smoke to accumulate in valleys,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 