Burn ban starts today in Chelan and Douglas counties

WENATCHEE — A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces will begin at 4 p.m. today (Jan. 20) in Chelan and Douglas counties due to poor air quality.

The ban will be in effect at least until noon Monday, when conditions will be reassessed, officials from the state Department of Ecology said in a news release.

Air quality is expected to worsen as winds die down over the weekend, causing smoke to accumulate in valleys,…