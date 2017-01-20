Cigarettes blamed for Wenatchee Ave fire

WENATCHEE — A smoldering cigarette left on an upholstered chair caused the apartment fire early Monday morning in downtown Wenatchee, fire investigators say.

The lone apartment tenant was asleep in an adjacent room and awoke to the smell of smoke about 3:30 a.m., said Brian Brett, an assistant fire chief with Douglas County Fire District 2. When the tenant went to investigate, he found that furniture near a window was on fire.

Brett said the tenant tried to put the…