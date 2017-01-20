Commentary | Steroid users don’t deserve a sniff at Hall of Fame

Show me a new sabermetric and I’m fascinated. I love talking WAR, FIP and wRC, and am grateful these stats exist to help better measure a player’s value.

Show me a bat flip and I’m entertained. Every other sport seems to embrace celebrations, and I think baseball players should have the freedom to let loose without fearing payback in the form of a fastball.

Show me an unwritten rule and I’m annoyed. Such codes, like not bunting to break up…