Overnight

Lo31° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Commentary | Steroid users don’t deserve a sniff at Hall of Fame

by Matt CalkinsThe Seattle Times
Show me a new sabermetric and I’m fascinated. I love talking WAR, FIP and wRC, and am grateful these stats exist to help better measure a player’s value.

Show me a bat flip and I’m entertained. Every other sport seems to embrace celebrations, and I think baseball players should have the freedom to let loose without fearing payback in the form of a fastball.

Show me an unwritten rule and I’m annoyed. Such codes, like not bunting to break up…

