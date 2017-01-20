Dear Abby | Couple’s long, joyful marriage is based upon three principles

Dear Abby: Many of your published letters come from unhappy married women. Some of them seem unable to get objective advice that would make themselves and their marriages happier. I’m fortunate to be happily married (33 years) to a wonderful woman who has a clear perspective.

Three pearls of wisdom she could share:

1. Don’t sulk because your husband can’t read your mind. Trust him; he’d like to help. And listen to your tone as you point out how he can.