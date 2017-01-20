The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Tonight

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Djokovic’s record title bid ends in second round

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic's bid for a record seventh Australian Open title came to a stunning end on Thursday when the Serbian packed his bags and headed home in the wake of a second-round upset at the hands of world number 117 Denis Istomin.

Thursday's 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 defeat was only his second in his last 42 matches at the year's first grand slam, the other coming on the same Rod Laver Arena against eventual champion Stan…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 