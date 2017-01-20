Djokovic’s record title bid ends in second round

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic's bid for a record seventh Australian Open title came to a stunning end on Thursday when the Serbian packed his bags and headed home in the wake of a second-round upset at the hands of world number 117 Denis Istomin.

Thursday's 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 defeat was only his second in his last 42 matches at the year's first grand slam, the other coming on the same Rod Laver Arena against eventual champion Stan…