Downtown dodges Capitol Lake flooding — by 18 inches

OLYMPIA — The state Department of Enterprise Services warned the public of potential flooding Thursday near Capitol Lake in downtown Olympia, but no flooding was reported.

The department reported that because of water runoff from the Deschutes River basin into Capitol Lake, flooding was expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in areas including Heritage Park.

High tides from Budd Inlet were expected to contribute to the problem.

At its peak Thursday, the water level climbed to within 18 inches…