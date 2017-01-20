The Wenatchee World

Weather





Evaluation for Cascade Mall shooting suspect to be completed Jan. 27

by Skagit Valley Herald
MOUNT VERNON — The 20-year-old Oak Harbor man charged with five counts of aggravated murder for the Sept. 23 shooting at Cascade Mall is expected to have his competency evaluation completed by Jan. 27.

Following Arcan Cetin’s appearance Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court, prosecutor Rosemary Kaholokula said she expects the defense will be ready with the competency evaluation by the next court date, scheduled for Feb. 9.

Cetin’s defense lawyers asked the court Jan. 5 for the evaluation to…

