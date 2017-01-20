Frank P. Keeler
Frank P. Keeler, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Hi33° Snow
Lo30° Snow
Hi33° Chance Snow
Lo27° Snow Likely
Hi32° Snow
Lo24° Chance Snow
Hi32° Mostly Cloudy
Lo18° Mostly Cloudy
Hi28° Partly Sunny
Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog
Frank P. Keeler, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy