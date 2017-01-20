The Wenatchee World

Frank P. Keeler

World staff
Memoriam
Frank P. Keeler, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

