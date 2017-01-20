Fultz’s 37 points leads Washington men over Colorado in OT

A day after Lorenzo Romar chastised the Washington men’s basketball team and was critical of his coaching for fading in the final minutes of defeats, the Huskies made all the right moves at the end Wednesday night.

They overcame a horrific three-point shooting performance in the first half and a 17-point second-half deficit to push Colorado to an extra period, where Markelle Fultz took over and delivered an 85-83 overtime victory.

The Huskies’ freshman star finished with a career-high 37…