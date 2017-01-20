The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Fultz’s 37 points leads Washington men over Colorado in OT

by Percy AllenThe Seattle Times staff
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

A day after Lorenzo Romar chastised the Washington men’s basketball team and was critical of his coaching for fading in the final minutes of defeats, the Huskies made all the right moves at the end Wednesday night.

They overcame a horrific three-point shooting performance in the first half and a 17-point second-half deficit to push Colorado to an extra period, where Markelle Fultz took over and delivered an 85-83 overtime victory.

The Huskies’ freshman star finished with a career-high 37…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 