Funeral Service Directory
Friday, Jan. 20
Mary Louise “Lou” Babst, 94, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Glen Hagstrom, 74, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. commemoration service and interment in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Clyde Frisk, 89, of Entiat: 1 p.m. service at the old IOOF Hall in Entiat. Viewing will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Lovene Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee: Noon commemoration service at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. A committal service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.
Robert “Bob” Shreiner, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service at Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave. A reception will follow in the lower level Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Donna Kay Gere, of Peshastin: 10 a.m. memorial service at Light in the Valley Church in Peshastin. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Maryann Pattison, 91, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy