Funeral Service Directory

Friday, Jan. 20

Mary Louise “Lou” Babst, 94, of Wenatchee: 1:30 p.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wenatchee. A private inurnment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Glen Hagstrom, 74, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. commemoration service and interment in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Clyde Frisk, 89, of Entiat: 1 p.m. service at the old IOOF Hall in Entiat. Viewing will be held Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Lovene Reiman, 89, of East Wenatchee: Noon commemoration service at Faith Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. A committal service and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Evergreen Memorial Park, East Wenatchee. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel.

Robert “Bob” Shreiner, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. service at Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave. A reception will follow in the lower level Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Donna Kay Gere, of Peshastin: 10 a.m. memorial service at Light in the Valley Church in Peshastin. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Maryann Pattison, 91, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.