Gonzaga shows that two guards are better than one

Josh Perkins started every game last year at point guard for Gonzaga.

Nigel Williams-Goss ran the show for two seasons at Washington and led the Pac-12 in minutes played in 2015.

Still, he didn't hesitate when choosing to transfer to a Gonzaga program with an incumbent point guard.

"I felt 100 percent comfortable with how it would play out after they showed me the offense," Williams-Goss said.

And Perkins?

"I hosted his (recruiting) visit," the redshirt sophomore said. "The whole…