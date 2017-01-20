Holden’s village and road to reopen at last

CHELAN — Officials at Holden Village expect to have a full spring and summer of guests and speakers in 2017.

This will mark the re-opening of the Lutheran retreat center that has been closed since July 2015 when wildfire swept through the area. Because of sprinklers, metallic-wrapped buildings and back-burning by U.S. Forest Service crews, the village was spared, but the surrounding area was charred.

So was the area above and below the 10-mile road that leads from the boat…