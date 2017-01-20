The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi36° Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Holden’s village and road to reopen at last

by Dee Riggs
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — Officials at Holden Village expect to have a full spring and summer of guests and speakers in 2017.

This will mark the re-opening of the Lutheran retreat center that has been closed since July 2015 when wildfire swept through the area. Because of sprinklers, metallic-wrapped buildings and back-burning by U.S. Forest Service crews, the village was spared, but the surrounding area was charred.

So was the area above and below the 10-mile road that leads from the boat…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 