The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Hopes fade of finding survivors buried under avalanche in Italy

by Roberto MignucciReuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

PENNE, Italy — Hopes of finding survivors dwindled on Thursday more than 24 hours after an avalanche struck a luxury mountain hotel in Italy burying up to 30 people under tons of snow and debris.

The Civil Protection department said just two bodies had been recovered but its chief said the search for victims and possible survivors would continue through the night.

“There is always hope, if there were no hope the rescuers wouldn’t give everything they’ve got,” Fabrizio Curcio…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 