Hopes fade of finding survivors buried under avalanche in Italy

PENNE, Italy — Hopes of finding survivors dwindled on Thursday more than 24 hours after an avalanche struck a luxury mountain hotel in Italy burying up to 30 people under tons of snow and debris.

The Civil Protection department said just two bodies had been recovered but its chief said the search for victims and possible survivors would continue through the night.

“There is always hope, if there were no hope the rescuers wouldn’t give everything they’ve got,” Fabrizio Curcio…