How did Trump’s education pick Betsy DeVos do in confirmation hearing?

On Monday, Education Lab looked at what might happen in Washington state with Betsy DeVos as U.S. secretary of education. On Tuesday, she had her confirmation hearing (first), where she didn’t have answers for even the most basic questions about her qualifications to lead the $68 billion federal education agency.

Lots was written about what she said — and didn’t — say. Here’s a roundup:

Amber Phillips, in The Washington Post, noted DeVos couldn’t recall how much her family had…