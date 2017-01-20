The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Overnight

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

How to stop your parents from embarrassing you on social media

by Andreea CiulacChicago Tribune
Q: Your parents constantly embarrass you on social media (leaving inappropriate comments or posting embarrassing photos). How do you make them stop without hurting their feelings?

I am sure you’re not alone in this problem. Check with your friends to find one who is having the same difficulty. Let’s say her name is Sarah.

Honestly describe Sarah’s discomfort with the situation to your folks and say something like, “I would really like to help Sarah with her dilemma.”

Ask for…

