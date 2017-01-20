How to stop your parents from embarrassing you on social media

Q: Your parents constantly embarrass you on social media (leaving inappropriate comments or posting embarrassing photos). How do you make them stop without hurting their feelings?

I am sure you’re not alone in this problem. Check with your friends to find one who is having the same difficulty. Let’s say her name is Sarah.

Honestly describe Sarah’s discomfort with the situation to your folks and say something like, “I would really like to help Sarah with her dilemma.”

Ask for…