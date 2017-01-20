Karren Denise Johnson
Karren Denise Johnson
East Wenatchee, WA
Karren Denise Johnson, long-time East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away
January 17, 2017, in Enumclaw, WA, at the age of 76. She was born March 5,
1940, to the late Estel and Eletha Elmer in Wenatchee, WA. Her early years of
education were completed in the Wenatchee area and her spare time was filled
with Blue Birds, Camp Fire Girls, and summer camps at Lake Wenatchee. She also
enjoyed riding her horse, Rhoda Dawn. In 1957, her junior year, she met
William F. “Bill” Holmes at Eastmont High School. They were married in 1959
and made their home together in Killeen, TX, where Bill was stationed while in
the Army. In 1962, they moved to Walla Walla, WA, where they raised three
children: Lennie, Sherry and Bill, Jr.
In November of 1980, she married Linn Johnson and they made their home in East
Wenatchee, WA. Karren and Linn enjoyed traveling in their recreational vehicle
to the Oregon Coast, spending hours fishing and crabbing. Both Karren and Linn
loved animals and enjoyed spending time with their Schnauzers. Karren had a
particular delight for the various birds that enjoyed her backyard by
installing numerous birdhouses for them. She also filled her time with
crossword puzzles, crafts, and needlepoint.
Karren is survived by her three children: Lennie Larson (Mike) of Scottsdale,
AZ, Sherry Sidell (Jamie) of Enumclaw, WA, and Bill Holmes (Holly) of
Chanhassen, MN; five grandchildren: Phillip, Mariah, Shelby, Sarah and
Brandon; one great-grandchild, Kyla; brothers: Mervin Elmer of East Wenatchee,
WA, and Elden Elmer (Marty) of Knoxville, TN; and numerous wonderful nieces
and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the
Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view
her on-line guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Memorial donations
are suggested to the Wenatchee Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of
Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
