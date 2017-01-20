Karren Denise Johnson

East Wenatchee, WA

Karren Denise Johnson, long-time East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away

January 17, 2017, in Enumclaw, WA, at the age of 76. She was born March 5,

1940, to the late Estel and Eletha Elmer in Wenatchee, WA. Her early years of

education were completed in the Wenatchee area and her spare time was filled

with Blue Birds, Camp Fire Girls, and summer camps at Lake Wenatchee. She also

enjoyed riding her horse, Rhoda Dawn. In 1957, her junior year, she met

William F. “Bill” Holmes at Eastmont High School. They were married in 1959

and made their home together in Killeen, TX, where Bill was stationed while in

the Army. In 1962, they moved to Walla Walla, WA, where they raised three

children: Lennie, Sherry and Bill, Jr.

In November of 1980, she married Linn Johnson and they made their home in East

Wenatchee, WA. Karren and Linn enjoyed traveling in their recreational vehicle

to the Oregon Coast, spending hours fishing and crabbing. Both Karren and Linn

loved animals and enjoyed spending time with their Schnauzers. Karren had a

particular delight for the various birds that enjoyed her backyard by

installing numerous birdhouses for them. She also filled her time with

crossword puzzles, crafts, and needlepoint.

Karren is survived by her three children: Lennie Larson (Mike) of Scottsdale,

AZ, Sherry Sidell (Jamie) of Enumclaw, WA, and Bill Holmes (Holly) of

Chanhassen, MN; five grandchildren: Phillip, Mariah, Shelby, Sarah and

Brandon; one great-grandchild, Kyla; brothers: Mervin Elmer of East Wenatchee,

WA, and Elden Elmer (Marty) of Knoxville, TN; and numerous wonderful nieces

and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at the

Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view

her on-line guestbook at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Memorial donations

are suggested to the Wenatchee Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of

Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.