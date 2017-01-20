Marks’ draft stock rising

Gabe Marks is turning heads at East-West Shrine Game practices in Florida this week.
The former Washington State receiver has drawn the attention of NFL talent analysts in the lead up to the Shrine Game on Saturday at noon.
So far, he appears to be boosting his draft stock.
He separated himself from the competition during Wednesday's practice.
Jeff Risdon, a writer for RealGM.com who’s been at Shrine Game practices this week, reports that Marks “is one of the main…
