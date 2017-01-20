North Korea may be readying missile test

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States has seen indications that North Korea may be preparing for a new missile test-launch in the coming days or weeks, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what could be an early test of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

South Korean media, citing intelligence agencies, said Pyongyang may be readying a test of a new, upgraded prototype of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as early as today, the day Trump is inaugurated.

U.S. officials, who spoke…