Overnight

Lo31° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Obama commutes prison sentences for 330

by Reuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentences of 330 federal inmates, particularly drug offenders, on Thursday, making his quest to reduce what he viewed as overly harsh punishments one of his final acts in office.

Obama leaves the White House today, when Republican President-elect Donald Trump will succeed him.

The commutations were the most done in a single day, the White House said, and brought the total number of sentences reduced by Obama to 1,715.

“The vast majority…

