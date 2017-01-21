Prep focus: Wenatchee girls, Eastmont boys nab important wins in Bridge of Sportsmanship

EAST WENATCHEE — On a night of tense basketball inside an electric Eastmont High School gym, the Wenatchee girls and Eastmont boys teams fought their way to critical wins over their cross-river rivals.

In the first game of the night, the Wenatchee girls closed the contest on a 15-5 run to turn a back-and-forth affair into a 10-point win as the Panthers topped the host Wildcats 53-43. With the win, Wenatchee moved to 4-3 in Columbia Basin Big Nine play…