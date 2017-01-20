Prep Friday: Cascade wrestling team starts CTL dual slate strong

OMAK — The Caribou Trail League finally kicked off its league dual meet schedule Friday evening at Omak High School as Cascade defeated Cashmere 50-24 and the host Pioneers 48-26 in a dual doubleheader. Okanogan split its matches, defeating crosstown rival Omak 39-33 before falling to Cashmere 45-27.

The Kodiaks were led by 182-pound standout Gauge Disher, who stunned Cashmere’s John Chamberlin with a first-round pin and later earned a second pin against his Omak opponent. Daniel Sandoval avenged an…