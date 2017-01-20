Prep Thursday: Brewster girls hoops team solidifies top spot in CW2BL

WINTHROP — In a battle between two of the top four girls basketball teams in the Central Washington 2B League, Brewster put forth a solid defensive effort to beat host Liberty Bell 46-33 on Thursday night. With the win, the Bears pulled ahead of inactive Tonasket atop the CW2BL standings, with Lake Roosevelt and Liberty Bell lurking behind.

The Bears didn’t start the game as they would have liked and led 11-9 after the first quarter, but they started to…