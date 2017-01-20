The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi36° Snow

Tonight

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Prep Thursday: Brewster girls hoops team solidifies top spot in CW2BL

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

WINTHROP — In a battle between two of the top four girls basketball teams in the Central Washington 2B League, Brewster put forth a solid defensive effort to beat host Liberty Bell 46-33 on Thursday night. With the win, the Bears pulled ahead of inactive Tonasket atop the CW2BL standings, with Lake Roosevelt and Liberty Bell lurking behind.

The Bears didn’t start the game as they would have liked and led 11-9 after the first quarter, but they started to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 