Raiders file for relocation

OAKLAND, Calif. — The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.

The National Football League said in a statement the Raiders' application would be reviewed in the coming weeks by its stadium and fi nance committees. The relocation of a franchise requires approval from three-quarters of the league's 32 owners.

If the Raiders land in Las Vegas, they would become…