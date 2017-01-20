Reclamation settles suit over pollution permit

SPOKANE — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a permit it lacked that oversees and intends to reduce the oils and other lubricants that may spill into the Columbia River through operations of Grand Coulee Dam.

The Hood River, Oregon-based environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper sued the bureau in June 2016 claiming the spills violated the federal Clean Water Act. The settlement was filed Thursday.

According to the settlement in the Spokane-based U.S. District Court in…