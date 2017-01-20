Seahawks could lose draft pick for not revealing Sherman injury

The Seattle Seahawks could be flagged for a costly penalty long after their season has been completed.

Seattle may lose its second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft as a result of its failure to disclose a knee injury to Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Thursday, citing league sources.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed during Monday’s interview on 710 ESPN Radio that Sherman was battling an MCL injury for the second half of the season.