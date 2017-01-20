The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Seahawks could lose draft pick for not revealing Sherman injury

by Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Seattle Seahawks could be flagged for a costly penalty long after their season has been completed.

Seattle may lose its second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft as a result of its failure to disclose a knee injury to Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Thursday, citing league sources.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed during Monday’s interview on 710 ESPN Radio that Sherman was battling an MCL injury for the second half of the season.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 