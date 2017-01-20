Shark dives end at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

TACOMA — One of the popular shark dive experiences at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is no longer available for visitors who want to get face to face with 17 sharks.
Last month, the zoo decided to no longer offer the Beyond the Cage shark dives, which allowed people to swim outside a cage and kneel on the bottom of a 225,000-gallon saltwater tank in the South Pacific Aquarium.
They refunded money to 66 people who had already signed up…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.