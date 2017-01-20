The Wenatchee World

Shark dives end at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

by The News Tribune
TACOMA — One of the popular shark dive experiences at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is no longer available for visitors who want to get face to face with 17 sharks.

Last month, the zoo decided to no longer offer the Beyond the Cage shark dives, which allowed people to swim outside a cage and kneel on the bottom of a 225,000-gallon saltwater tank in the South Pacific Aquarium.

They refunded money to 66 people who had already signed up…

Advertisements

 