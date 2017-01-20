Shots fired in robbery of George convenience store

GEORGE — Two armed men robbed a convenience store Wednesday in George, firing two shots as they entered.

The two Beer Wine & More of George employees weren’t struck by the shots, though one round hit a beer cooler, breaking the glass, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbers grabbed the employees, forcing one to open the cash register and the other to the ground, a sheriff's office news release said.

The suspects left with an unspecified amount…