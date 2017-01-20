Snow returns to the ski hills after ice storms

The Wenatchee World

NCW — The total snowfall this season is 207 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 162 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 216 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 182 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Despite the temporary setback all resorts have indicated this has been a stellar winter.

Cross-country ski trail conditions remain excellent at Lake Wenatchee State Park, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club,…

