Snow returns to the ski hills after ice storms

NCW — The total snowfall this season is 207 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 162 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 216 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 182 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Despite the temporary setback all resorts have indicated this has been a stellar winter.

Cross-country ski trail conditions remain excellent at Lake Wenatchee State Park, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club,…