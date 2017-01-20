The Wenatchee World

Some old Yakima Valley schools could see new life in 2017

by Tammy AyerYakima Herald-Republic
The classroom in the shuttered Naches Valley Primary School appears big enough, with large windows and high walls. But a closer look reveals its outmoded 1950s design.

There are just two original electrical outlets, hardly enough to power the online needs of today’s students. Its nearly $23 million replacement, Naches Valley Elementary School, most assuredly doesn’t have that problem.

“The structure is fine ... but it needs new electrical service,” said Duane Lyons, superintendent of the Naches Valley School District,…

