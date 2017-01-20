Sounders announce preseason schedule

SEATTLE — The Sounders have released their full 2017 MLS preseason schedule, which opens next Tuesday at Starfire Sports at Tukwila and is headlined by road trips to Tucson, Ariz., and Charleston, S.C.

The team spends just five practice days locally before heading southwest for the Desert Friendlies next weekend. Seattle begins preseason play against rival Portland on Feb. 4 at the Kino Sports Complex, taking on San Jose in the same facility three days later.

The Sounders will also play…