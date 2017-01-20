The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Tonight

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Spokane Republican asks Democrats to denounce booing: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’s speech drowned out at MLK Jr. Day rally

by Rachel AlexanderThe Spokesman-Review
Send to Kindle
Print This

SPOKANE — The Spokane County Republican Party chairwoman is calling on her Democratic counterpart to denounce the booing and chanting that drowned out part of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ speech at Spokane’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Rally.

McMorris Rodgers’ speech at the rally Monday morning was periodically interrupted by people yelling and challenging her remarks. Toward the end of her remarks, a number of people in the crowd began chanting “save our health care,” referring to the congresswoman’s…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 