Spokane Republican asks Democrats to denounce booing: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’s speech drowned out at MLK Jr. Day rally

SPOKANE — The Spokane County Republican Party chairwoman is calling on her Democratic counterpart to denounce the booing and chanting that drowned out part of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ speech at Spokane’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Rally.

McMorris Rodgers’ speech at the rally Monday morning was periodically interrupted by people yelling and challenging her remarks. Toward the end of her remarks, a number of people in the crowd began chanting “save our health care,” referring to the congresswoman’s…