State confirms only empty oil trains traverse NCW

OLYMPIA — A first-of-its-kind, quarterly report confirms that 618 million gallons of crude oil entered the state by rail in October, November and December, but only rail tankers that are mostly empty traverse North Central Washington.

The report contains statistics recently made available through state’s 2015 Oil Transportation Safety Act, Jase Brooks, rule writer for the state Department of Ecology, said Friday.

The act requires refineries and other facilities around that state that receive shipments of bulk crude oil by…