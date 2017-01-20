Tracy Warner | Now is the time to pay attention

This is Inauguration Day and I am not in the mood for spiteful criticism of President Trump. There will be time for that later. This is his day.
Yes, I know, it is all so hard to believe. Even my many Trump-supporting friends act as though they didn’t expect this. My Trump-supporting enemies sometimes give me that look, as if they know this is a disaster but, you mainstream media moron, that’s what we all deserve.
Others not inclined to…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.