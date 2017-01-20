The Wenatchee World

Related content

Trumbo re-signs with Orioles

by World news services
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Mark Trumbo have reached a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, a source confirmed.

FanRag earlier reported news of an agreement between the two sides. Completion of the deal is contingent upon Trumbo passing a team physical.

Trumbo, 31, led the big leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, helping the Orioles reach the postseason for the third time in fi ve years. It was the fi rst career playoff appearance for Trumbo, who was…

