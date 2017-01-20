U.S. economy shows strength on eve of Trump presidency

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. homebuilding rebounded sharply in December as a firming economy boosts demand for rental housing, while an unexpected drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week pointed to a further tightening in the labor market.

The economy’s brightening prospects were underscored by other data on Thursday showing factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region accelerating to a two-year high this month, amid jumps in new orders, employment and inventories.

In addition, manufacturers reported paying…