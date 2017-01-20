UW Tacoma student dies at campus clinic

TACOMA — A University of Washington Tacoma student died in the campus clinic Thursday after a medical emergency, according to a school spokesman.

The student walked into the Student Health Services clinic complaining of not feeling well about 11 a.m., then collapsed, spokesman Mike Wark said. Clinic staff and Tacoma Fire Department personnel attempted to resuscitate the student but were not able to.

The news release did not name the student.

The campus clinic was closed for a time because of…