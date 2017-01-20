The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Vizsla breeder, top dog take national honor

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Carla Slabaugh and her sleek Hungarian hunting dog Riker have won a lot of awards together over the years, but nothing tops the national prize they bagged together last month.

Judges at the American Kennel Club’s National Championships in Orlando, Florida, chose Riker as the best owner-handled Sporting Dog of 2016.

“It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” said Slabaugh last week. “We go out, and we’re in this big arena, and it’s all carpeted, and there are…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 