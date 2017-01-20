Vizsla breeder, top dog take national honor

WENATCHEE — Carla Slabaugh and her sleek Hungarian hunting dog Riker have won a lot of awards together over the years, but nothing tops the national prize they bagged together last month.

Judges at the American Kennel Club’s National Championships in Orlando, Florida, chose Riker as the best owner-handled Sporting Dog of 2016.

“It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime type of thing,” said Slabaugh last week. “We go out, and we’re in this big arena, and it’s all carpeted, and there are…