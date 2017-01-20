The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Tonight

Lo30° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Westbrook not named All-Star starter

by World news services
Send to Kindle
Print This

NEW YORK — The big story out of the All-Star Game starters' announcement is this: Russell Westbrook isn't one of the five starters on the Western Conference team.

The Oklahoma City point guard is having a season for the ages, but was passed over in the balloting conducted by fans, current players and media. Golden State's Stephen Curry and Houston's James Harden were voted in as the starting guards in Thursday's announcements on TNT. The three players tied for the two…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 