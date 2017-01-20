Westbrook not named All-Star starter

NEW YORK — The big story out of the All-Star Game starters' announcement is this: Russell Westbrook isn't one of the five starters on the Western Conference team.

The Oklahoma City point guard is having a season for the ages, but was passed over in the balloting conducted by fans, current players and media. Golden State's Stephen Curry and Houston's James Harden were voted in as the starting guards in Thursday's announcements on TNT. The three players tied for the two…