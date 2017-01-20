The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo27° Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi33° Chance Snow then Snow

Friday Night

Lo28° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi32° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Will you pray for Donald Trump?

by Bill DaleyChicago Tribune
Send to Kindle
Print This

Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States today. Will you pray for him?

That’s a question many Americans will be facing — especially the millions who voted for someone else in November. Surely, we all want what’s best for the country. But, after such a contentious election, are we willing to pray for Trump as his administration takes power?

Whatever the answer, and whether it is voiced silently in private or publicly as a faith community,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 