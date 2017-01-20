Will you pray for Donald Trump?

Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States today. Will you pray for him?

That’s a question many Americans will be facing — especially the millions who voted for someone else in November. Surely, we all want what’s best for the country. But, after such a contentious election, are we willing to pray for Trump as his administration takes power?

Whatever the answer, and whether it is voiced silently in private or publicly as a faith community,…