Youth Sports Fair starts Saturday morning

Families and individuals in the Wenatchee Valley interested in connecting with local youth sports organizations will once again have that opportunity Saturday, Jan. 21. The Wenatchee Valley Youth Sports and Activities Fair will take place in the lower level of the Wenatchee Convention Center from 10a.m.-2p.m.

Last year, over 30 organizations were on hand with an opportunity to explain details ranging from what is needed for equipment, the expectation of commitment, such as time requirements, and in some cases, the…